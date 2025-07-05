Khanna’s works are as relevant as ever for highlighting people on the margins. The much feted Bandwalla series of the early 1980s is a fitting example of Khanna’s empathetic gaze. In the late 1970s, the artist encountered a baraat, or a wedding procession, where he noticed the frayed scarlet red garments of these musicians with their large brass instruments, playing popular film tunes while looking frail and tired. It was then that he decided to capture “this common man" on his canvas. In a catalogue that she wrote for theThe Indian Council for Cultural Relations, titled ‘Krishen Khanna: Paintings and Drawings, A Human Odyssey, 70 Years', the artist is quoted as: “There is something sad… about them [bandwallas]. Like refugees, they too came to this side of the border, and like me they too didn’t know what to do in life… they had the skill… the irony is that no one wants them otherwise. So, I have some affinity for them."