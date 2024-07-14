‘Challengers’ is the sexiest, most thrilling tennis film
Summary‘Challengers’ is electrifying and raw, a film where everything is tennis and everything isn’t tennis all at once
Sport is sexy. As sexy as sweat, as sexy as heat, as sexy as bloodlust. We may forget this when watching over-groomed and over-exposed sportspeople trade in commercially palatable images, but think back to when those stars were merely meteors: that raw athleticism—that raw young athleticism—is viscerally hot. Limbs stretched past breaking point, feet finding precise angles, arms extending more than they should, muscles and sinews discovering new extremes in their quest to reach a ball or deny a rival. Sport is both gladiatorial and glamorous, and its adrenaline rush is not only heady but horny, evidenced by the way Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc stepped out of his car after winning this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, thrilled to the point of visible… rigidity.