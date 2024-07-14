‘Challengers’ is the sexiest, most thrilling tennis film

Zendaya, already one of the most thrilling talents of her generation, sets the screen, and the court, afire as Tashi. She echoes the relentlessness of the film’s rhythm as she pushes herself and the boys harder, her eyes speaking volumes even when just observing two men play—be it playing on court or playing the fool. West Side Story star Mike Faist is impeccable as Patrick, full of discipline and doubt, fighting not only opponents but his imposter-complex. The film’s most magnetic performance comes from Josh O’Connor as Patrick. The actor I know as the tentative young Prince Charles on The Crown (Netflix) is a livewire in Challengers, with a scruffy Adam Driver-esque energy and an unpredictably powerful charm. The unruliness of this character is emblematic of the messiness in sport itself. The reason we can’t stop watching.