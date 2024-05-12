Chandan Pandey's intense stories that morph into parables
‘The Keeper of Desolation’ confirms Chandan Pandey’s status as an exciting voice in Hindi literature
I remember watching plenty of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a child and one of the stories that made an impression was a first season episode titled Out of Mind, Out of Sight, where an extremely shy high school girl becomes literally invisible after being ignored by teachers and classmates alike. Of course, this being the 1990s precursor to modern-day superhero fare (Buffy creator Joss Whedon went on to direct the first two Avengers movies), the episode ended with the invisible girl becoming an FBI assassin-in-training. But the larger point was solid: people really can forget that you exist, even if you are right in front of them. I was reminded of this episode more than once while reading Forgetting, the opening salvo from Chandan Pandey’s The Keeper of Desolation, a collection of nine Hindi short stories translated into English by Sayari Debnath.