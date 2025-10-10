The changing landscape of documentary photography

Numerous studies show that exposure to this kind of succession of images on social media leads to a form of cognitive dissonance among users if they see conflicting information or ideas challenging their beliefs, resulting in reduced empathy and a distrust for images. Gone are the days when a photograph could launch rescue missions or melt hearts. Now, in contrast, the veracity of a photograph is in doubt in a post-truth world. “The way we consume images has changed and there are new psycho-social ways in which we are remapping and reorienting ourselves to the question of digital control," says Rahaab Allana, curator, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, Delhi, a charitable organisation dedicated to the preservation and study of the cultural history of India. “On the one hand, we have all become captives of the digital (world), where we’re negotiating and getting seduced by these virtual choices and inhabiting certain worlds in a cyber universe. At the same time, with the rise of AI and fake news, we are habitually reoriented to question images that are in front of us, which I think is a positive thing."