Charli xcx’s ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ is irresistible mood board art

Over the end credits, we hear Charli chatting with her chief musical collaborators on the album, A.G. Cook and Finn Keane. “I could, like, come up with some melodies,” she says. This is followed by the three interrupting each other: “Do you want us to try some…”, “And then we can try and… “And then we can see if the concept of…”, “And then you might be, oh, this is what it’s all about.” The first time I heard it, it seemed like a throwaway. But when I returned to it, I was struck by how clever an ending it is for a scrappy, self-reflexive work about the artistic process. Just three friends making stuff together, chaos giving way to creation.