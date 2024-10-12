A festival celebrates Chettiar homes and the hospitality of yore

The night before the third edition of the Chettinad Heritage and Cultural Festival was to begin, guests who’d checked in early at The Bangala ooh-ed and aah-ed over the taffy-pink parrots, a feat of palm-leaf origami, which hung from the rafters. Just before dinner, Meenakshi Meyyappan, founder of the hotel and the festival, arrived to do a last-minute check. “It doesn’t look festive enough," she mused. By the next morning, she’d added palmleaf chains ending in marigold flowers, elevating the mood. Every attention is paid to detail yet nothing is over-curated at the four-day festival, a mix of concerts, performances, talks, tours and endless servings of delectable food held in September, which had guests from all over the world letting their guard down and chatting as if they were old friends.

Yet it’s a bit ironic that many events of this festival, which hinges on hospitality and gatherings, has its guests tramping through eerily untenanted though massively opulent and astonishingly beautiful houses built over a century ago, when the Nattukottai Chettiars of the region traded in salt, spices and other commodities and acted as financiers in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore. To compensate for their long absences, the men sent—by the looks of it— chests full of money and strange but wondrous gifts back to the cluster of 76 villages in the largely arid, once remote villages of Sivaganga and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu.

The women planned, maintained and ran households in mansions that rose to four floors and stretched 20,000-70,000 sq. ft. “Chettiar women are known for their planning and organisation because they had to manage everything from children to household accounts on their own. This was an area without water and with just one crop a year—everything had to be planned a year in advance," says Unnamalai, one of the guides. “The men would return once in 3-5 years, maybe longer."

Small, practical store rooms with padlocks, which held valuables as well as household provisions for a year, line the courtyards and soaring public spaces. You have to duck to get through the doorway into one of the private rooms dominated by an almirah with space for, at best, a palm mat to be unrolled. It’s at complete variance with the sumptuousness of the shared spaces, and in a strange way, an illustration of the hard-headedness of a community that is said to have survived a tsunami in Poompuhar in the fourth or fifth century, relocated to this scrubby region, recast themselves as traders and then bankers to the colonialists, lost most of their wealth after World War II, and then switched to manufacturing and other professions.

