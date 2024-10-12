A festival celebrates Chettiar homes and the hospitality of yore

Though seemingly haphazard in design influences, these massive homes—there are said to be 10,000 of them in varying states of disrepair—tend to run in an eastwest direction with a clear central line of doorways. Most have an ornate entryway or thalai vasal, a porch or thinnai, and a series of quadrangles and courtyards with rooms. As you progress through the house, from the outer areas to the living quadrangles, the magnificence dulls though the proportions remain as huge. You can see, all at once, hubris and showiness but also a deep appreciation for culture and a frisson of the fear of community that has faced huge losses. “The dynamics of these homes is multiple. There is a layering of information," said photographer Sebastian Cortes, whose next project is a book on these homes. “You look at them, feel them, and then you understand them. Where did this pursuit of beauty begin?"