A festival celebrates Chettiar homes and the hospitality of yore

The night before the third edition of the Chettinad Heritage and Cultural Festival was to begin, guests who’d checked in early at The Bangala ooh-ed and aah-ed over the taffy-pink parrots, a feat of palm-leaf origami, which hung from the rafters. Just before dinner, Meenakshi Meyyappan, founder of the hotel and the festival, arrived to do a last-minute check. “It doesn’t look festive enough," she mused. By the next morning, she’d added palmleaf chains ending in marigold flowers, elevating the mood. Every attention is paid to detail yet nothing is over-curated at the four-day festival, a mix of concerts, performances, talks, tours and endless servings of delectable food held in September, which had guests from all over the world letting their guard down and chatting as if they were old friends.
Yet it’s a bit ironic that many events of this festival, which hinges on hospitality and gatherings, has its guests tramping through eerily untenanted though massively opulent and astonishingly beautiful houses built over a century ago, when the Nattukottai Chettiars of the region traded in salt, spices and other commodities and acted as financiers in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore. To compensate for their long absences, the men sent—by the looks of it— chests full of money and strange but wondrous gifts back to the cluster of 76 villages in the largely arid, once remote villages of Sivaganga and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu.
The women planned, maintained and ran households in mansions that rose to four floors and stretched 20,000-70,000 sq. ft. “Chettiar women are known for their planning and organisation because they had to manage everything from children to household accounts on their own. This was an area without water and with just one crop a year—everything had to be planned a year in advance," says Unnamalai, one of the guides. “The men would return once in 3-5 years, maybe longer."
Small, practical store rooms with padlocks, which held valuables as well as household provisions for a year, line the courtyards and soaring public spaces. You have to duck to get through the doorway into one of the private rooms dominated by an almirah with space for, at best, a palm mat to be unrolled. It’s at complete variance with the sumptuousness of the shared spaces, and in a strange way, an illustration of the hard-headedness of a community that is said to have survived a tsunami in Poompuhar in the fourth or fifth century, relocated to this scrubby region, recast themselves as traders and then bankers to the colonialists, lost most of their wealth after World War II, and then switched to manufacturing and other professions.
There is space for showiness but always keep an eye on the practicalities too, these houses seem to say. None of the embellishments inside a Chettiar mansion should make sense since they seem thrown together in apparent chaos—winged angels with garlands sit beside ornate Gajalakshmi statuettes; kitschy calendar art murals clash with a hand-painted copper-plated ceiling; the elaborate wainscotting in Burma teak should be overkill beside those carved doorways and dazzling Ceylonwood pillars; pink-and-green Japanese wall tiles should make a joke of the moving frescos of the life of Krishna above every door frame.
In one mansion—each of them bears a name that is a confusing combination of clan initials—you can run your eye from ceiling to floor in a straight line and see hand-painted Burma teak ceiling panelling with Belgian glass chandeliers, mini murals of the family’s trading history above handcrafted wooden shutters and windows, Japanese ceramic wall tiles and Spanish floor tiles beneath your feet. All forms of fabulous creatures—glum lions, intricate yalis, prancing horses, muscular dogs, leaping tigers—decorate outer walls. But there is a mad harmony to these vast, geometrical spaces, designed not by architects or decorators but by the householders and their maistries, or construction supervisors.
Though seemingly haphazard in design influences, these massive homes—there are said to be 10,000 of them in varying states of disrepair—tend to run in an eastwest direction with a clear central line of doorways. Most have an ornate entryway or thalai vasal, a porch or thinnai, and a series of quadrangles and courtyards with rooms. As you progress through the house, from the outer areas to the living quadrangles, the magnificence dulls though the proportions remain as huge. You can see, all at once, hubris and showiness but also a deep appreciation for culture and a frisson of the fear of community that has faced huge losses. “The dynamics of these homes is multiple. There is a layering of information," said photographer Sebastian Cortes, whose next project is a book on these homes. “You look at them, feel them, and then you understand them. Where did this pursuit of beauty begin?"
During the festival many of the private homes that are locked through the year are opened to visitors. At AR. RM. House, the owner, who declined to give his name but welcomed each guest personally, said his extended family of about 100 members each had a stake in the home and gathered once a year for weddings and other occasions. “We just celebrated my father 91st birthday last week. We came from all over the world," said the gentleman whose family and businesses are now in Chennai. “This is the only time these houses are used. It takes a lot to maintain them. If even one family member refuses to give permission, you can’t proceed. It’s why you see so many of these mansions abandoned and falling apart."
It is to revive a region with few jobs outside of tourism that the festival encapsulates the community’s craft, textile, food, art and culture. On the first evening, Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna performed in the 100-year-old MSMM House, Meyyappan’s home in Karaikudi, his voice resonating against the engraved mirrors of the main hall. The next day, Jeetendra Hirschfeld of the Sathir Art Trust gave guests an introduction to the Tanjore school of dance, after which dancer Aniruddha Knight gave a performance also in the courtyard of a century-old home. On other days, historian Anirudh Kanisetti explained the role of Chola merchants who predated the Chettiars, and Malay food historian Khir Johari cooked and served a meal that made the gastronomic links between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia. Mornings were filled with tours of houses, to homes of handloom weavers and Athangudi tile-crafting workshops, and to antique stores filled higgledy-piggledy with remnants of the decaying mansions.
Long after you left Chettinad, its hospitality stays with you. “From the beginning, I’ve tried to create the idea of home," says Meyyappan, 90, sharing stories of childhood summers spent in Chettinad. “The houses were filled with people and laughter. It would be nice to bring that back," she says. The curation does seem to reflect the paradox that is Chettinad—a sense of time standing still, of life fading when one walks through the quiet homes that are nevertheless a merry mishmash of art and colour and energy.
Need to know:
Fly to Madurai or Trichy and drive 1.5-2 hours to Kanadukathan or Karaikudi, where most hotels are located.
Early morning bicycle or bullock cart rides, offered by CGH Earth Visalam, through the lanes are an unusual alternative to driving.
Chat with the friendly hotel staff—they’ll tell you about the lesser-known weavers, craft stores, sacred groves and other spots to visit.
For details about the Chettinad Heritage and Cultural Festival, contact chettinadheritagefestival@gmail.com or 9443183021. A limited number of day passes is also available.
It’s hot through the year, so carry hats, scarves, sunscreen and a water bottle.