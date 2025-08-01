What to watch this week: ‘Chief of War’, ‘Kingdom’ and more

Chief of War This series, set at the turn of the 19th century, is about warrior chieftain Ka‘iana, who rebels against the unification of Hawaii. It stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who created the show with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. New Zealand actors Temuera Morrison and Luciane Buchanan also feature. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'Kingdom'.

Kingdom This Telugu action film stars Vijay Deverakonda as Suri, a police officer who goes on an undercover mission. Satyadev plays Suri’s elder brother, a smuggler. Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey) directs. Also starring Bhagyashri Borse and Venkitesh V.P. (In theatres)

A still from 'Dhadak 2'.

Dhadak 2 Despite its title, Dhadak 2 isn’t a sequel to 2018’s Dhadak but simply another film about caste oppression from Dharma Productions. This one is also a remake, of the remarkable Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). It’s directed by Shazia Iqbal and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. (In theatres)

A still from 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.