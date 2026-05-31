How can children be made equal stakeholders in their education

That also brings us to the question: What does democratic decision-making in education entail? Matthew Raggett, a British educator, former headmaster of The Doon School and author of How Your Child Can Win in Life, believes this would mean including both student and staff voice in the day-to-day working. And this needs to be systemic, not tokenistic in the form of a lesson or a workshop. “The International Baccalaureate system expects that when new units of inquiry are being started, teachers find out from the students what they already know, what questions they have, what they want to know, and what the shared ideas make them think about and feel; this is the very essence of inquiry-based learning and the inquiry cycle,” he says. When the upcoming school year is being planned, the students are asked what they thought worked well and not so well last time, what they want to know or are worried about, and how they might be involved in the planning of any events.