Children’s Day 2024: Books about empathy towards the self and the world

Climate and ecology



When Fairyland Lost Its Magic

For ages 10 and above

Authored by Bijal Vachharajani and illustrated by Rajiv Eipe, this book is a retelling of classic fairy tales but with a twist. What happens when Fairyland is filled with smog, and the corals are bleached white, and the weather is fouler than it ever was? Fantasy and reality come together in this delightful book published by Harper Collins India. Without being preachy, When Fairyland Lost its Magic drives home the consequences of the climate crisis and the role that we can play to make some difference.

Chasing the Rain

For ages six to eight

Written by Mukta Patil and illustrated by David Yambem, the book looks at how enmeshed our lives are with the cycle of the monsoons. However, in recent years, the patterns seem to be changing with the climate crisis, and the planet seems to be heating up faster, making the monsoons less reliable and more dangerous. Published by Pratham Books, this title simplifies the climatic changes for kids, and highlights the work of meteorologists such as K. Naga Ratna in understanding these vagaries better.

Rain Harvesters

For ages eight and above

This book introduces kids to the vibrant world of Shaktipur, where Sunita and Rakesh reside with their grandmother, and have friends in Mango the elephant and Jalebi the monkey. But things are not as cheery as they seem—wells are drying up, crops are failing, and a land developer is eyeing farmlands to buy at bargain prices. How do the children and their friends rise to the situation and help the village? Through this plot, Sylvia Sikundar and Stephen Aitken hope to introduce young readers to concepts such as rainwater harvesting, mindless development, and more. This is part of a new series by Harper Collins India on environmental issues for children such as water pollution, poaching and impact of pesticides on the ecology.

Afo and I

For ages three to five

Every illustration in this book tells a story of how the landscape around us is changing rapidly. The book starts with a young boy racing back home from school to catch his friend, Afo, in time before she leaves the village for the big city. En route, one can see stumps of trees, where there once were dense forests, bulldozers leaving behind barren hillscapes, and more. Written and illustrated by Canato Jimo, and published by Pratham Books, looks at the local ecology that once was and how it is rapidly changing with the climate crisis.

The Great Indian Nature Trail with Chunmun

For ages seven and above

This one doesn’t directly allude to the climate crisis but highlights the ecological heritage that we might lose out on if we are not more mindful. Rohan Chakravarty and Bijal Vachharajani come together to tell a story about Chunmun, an avid bird watcher, who gets to embark on an expedition across India, photographing and writing about the birds and other wildlife that she spots. Part of the Juggernaut Books-Indian Pitta Kids—which publishes books for bird lovers, conservationists and policy makers—The Great Indian Nature Trailtakes the readers through 16 landscapes, from the home of the snow leopard in Ladakh to the hornbill habitat of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Wish Fish

For ages five to seven

This illustrated Hook Book again spotlights the wonders that nature contains, and the connections that animals and communities form with the landscape around them. This story, published by Duckbill, carries forth the ongoing engagement of Lesley D. Biswas with themes of ecology set in Bengal. This one is based in the mangrove forests of Sunderbans, where young Namita gets a magical fish. The narrative looks at what the child wishes for, and how that impacts the fisherfolk and the forest.

Identity and empathy The Secret Life of Debbie G

For ages 13 years and above

This coming-of-age story by Vibha Batra looks at a pertinent subject—how social media influences a teenager’s mental health and sense of self-worth. Published by Harper Collins India, the book traces the journey of a 16-year-old, who is struggling at this stage of her life—with the shape of her body, the need to sound cool and fit into a posh school. Things change drastically when Debbie turns into an overnight online sensation, and the lines between the virtual and the real start blurring for her. The online persona starts to mess with her head. This title will resonate with both parents and kids alike at a time when social media and the digital world are all-pervasive in our lives and are changing the fabric of our relationships with the world and ourselves.

Hug Yourself

For young adults

This anthology, edited by Vinitha and published by Penguin India, is a must-read for teenagers, who go through challenges of body image, self-doubt, and societal stereotypes. It features sixteen empowering stories by the likes of Anuja Chandramouli, Harshikaa Udasi, Nandini Nayar, Vibha Batra, and more. A constant bombardment of unreasonable standards of beauty are thrown at young adults by the media. However, these fail to take in the fact that every person is unique and, while this might sound cliched, beauty goes beyond just looks. The stories spotlight that it is what is on the inside that matters the most.



Full of Light

For ages six to eight

What happens when you are made to feel that you are not good enough? In this book, written by Mathangi Subramanian and illustrated by Proiti Roy, Shakthi can’t seem to do anything right when it comes to her Amma. Her medal is not worthy of acclaim, she is too loud, her kolams result in a mess—the list goes on and on. But another young girl makes her realise that one doesn’t have to be perfect to find joy in life. Just a sense of embracing all the parts—the good and the bits that are works-in-progress—lead to a self-awareness that makes you feel nice about yourself. Published by Pratham Books, Full of Light is about showing empathy to oneself.

Forgetful Dida

For ages four to six

Dida goes to a grocery store but instead of bread ends up asking for a Maruti car for her family member. This tender story is told from the perspective of a young girl, whose grandmother has a forgetting illness. Written by Himanjali Sankar and illustrated by Aditi Anand, the book shows how children often grasp a difficult situation better and respond to it in uniquely empathetic ways. Perhaps, adults—like the girl’s mom—caught up in everyday worries often miss out on the small glimmers of light in rather grey situations. Published by Pratham Books, this one is a beautiful story of the relationships between a young girl, her mother and grandmother.

The Monster at the Window

For ages six and above

The picture book, written by Meghaa Gupta and illustrated by Soumya Menon, talks about big feelings in a very relatable way. A monster seems to make an appearance whenever Montu feels worried, angry or sad. It is something that only the young boy seems to see. However, one day he stumbles upon a solution—as he expresses his emotions through drawing, the monster at the window keeps getting smaller. Published by Tulika Books, this story highlights the healing power of art in dealing with one’s inner demons.

Poor Economics for Kids

For ages seven and above

The kids edition of this book, authored by Esther Duflo and illustrated by Cheyenne Olivier, introduces young readers to the different and difficult lives that people their age lead in other parts of the country. For instance, a young girl in a village enjoys spending time with her friends just like you, but does not have the luxury of having a well-stocked pharmacy nearby. There is a sense of instability as the floods wash away some of her friends’ homes. Published by Juggernaut, the book features a foreword by Abhijit Banerjee, and introduces kids to the difficult choices that people often have to make in challenging circumstances.

Muniya’s Quest

For ages 10 and above

The story by Mandira Shah explores ideas of identity and grief, albeit in an engaging way. Young Muniya learns that she was adopted after her birth parents left her on a train. She embarks on an adventure to the village of Vishnupur to trace her roots, and comes across several quirky characters on the way—Gopi, an inventor of gadgets and the kind-hearted animal rescuer Aaliya. The book, published by Talking Cub, makes for a heartwarming read.

Will Goondi Come Home?

For ages five to 10

This is a heartwarming story on friendships by Adithi Rao, illustrated by Fida Hamid. Published by Tulika Books, the book looks at the companionship between Muthu and a rooster called Goondi. But her grandfather warns Muthu from getting too attached to the bird as the village head, Selvi Paati, wants to buy him for his son’s wedding feast. The book looks at the fate of this tender friendship. Set in an Irula fishing village in Tamil Nadu, the story is inspired by a real-life experience. Rao based the character of Muthu on Lakshmi, an 11-year-old child that she met in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, and her friend, Goondi. “Given that most poultry ends up as food on people’s plates, it disturbed me greatly that Lakshmi may not, in reality, have control over the bird’s fate. At that moment, the idea forWill Goondi Come Home? was born,” wrote the author in a blog post.

Let’s Be Best Friends Forever

For ages 10 and above

This anthology, edited by Jerry Pinto, celebrates friendships of all kinds—be it with animals, humans and objects. Published by Talking Cub, the book features a set of the classic and the contemporary with stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Munshi Premchand, Shabnam Minwalla, Ruskin Bond, Mahadevi Verma, and more. These include the timeless tale of the Kabuliwala and Mini, the escapades of Gillu the squirrel, the story of Siya, who finds a friend in a cherished doll, and Bagheera, the brave panther who looks after Mowgli.

You’ve got this, Arjuna

For ages 6 and above

There have been many interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita for children, but this one by Lissa Coffey brings it into the modern context. Published by Adidev Press, the book takes the reader to the eve of a really big match when Arjuna begins to wonder if he should play or not. However, he embarks on an insightful journey of self-awareness after a conversation with his friend Krishna. By creatingrelatable characters, Coffey brings the life lessons from the Gita to the lives of young children today.

Where does it Hurt?

For ages six to nine