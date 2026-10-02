In ‘Château Rouge’, Amit Chaudhuri explores the seamier side of Parisian life

These sporadic utterances are not meant to serve the cause of the story. Rather, their coming together is part of a long project of articulating modernity, tracing its antecedents to Jean-Paul Sartre’s famous remark in Nausea (1938): “For the most commonplace event to become an adventure, you must—and this is all that is necessary—start recounting it.” The narrator admits that he has been turning this proposition in his head “for about fifteen years” and, rightfully, the line does describe Chaudhuri’s career as a fiction writer down to a T. The essence of Sartre’s dictum is writ large on his fine first novel, A Strange and Sublime Address (1991), as well as most other works of fiction he has written till the mid-2010s. Odysseus Abroad (2015) and Friend of My Youth (2017) signalled a shift in perspective, and refreshingly so, as the first focused on an eccentric uncle and the second examined the fate of a once-dear friend felled by addiction.