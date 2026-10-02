In ‘Château Rouge’, Amit Chaudhuri explores the seamier side of Parisian life

Even before he steps foot in the area, his suspicions are aroused. When Holly, “in charge of the incoming fellows”, uses the word “vibrant” to describe the ambience of the place, he says, “it made me think something was wrong.” Soon enough, his fears are confirmed. The locality is seedy and unkempt, inhabited by a sizeable immigrant population. His digs are in a state of disrepair—the toilet paper doesn’t have a holder, quel horreur!—and the neighbours don’t look like model citizens. All blazing red flags for a genteel soul from the Bengali upper crust, who judges people harshly for keeping their wardrobe on display while showing their flats to potential subletters on a Zoom call.