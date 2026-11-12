Growing up with foreign films in Bihar

The winter of 1976 marked our debut in exploring Hollywood films on Sunday mornings. There was a caveat: most of the films screened were dubbed imports from across Europe, the majority from France and Italy. But for us, everything, even British films, was Hollywood. And despite our convent education, we struggled to understand English as spoken by Americans, the English, the Irish, the Scots, and, for that matter, almost any nationality except Indians.
Our first film was Borsalino (1970), starring Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo. I saw Belmondo again in The Burglars (1971) and Fear Over the City (1975). Later, I learnt that he was quite a legend, having starred in Chabrol’s A Double Tour (1959) and Godard’s Breathless (1960), films adored by the film-society crowd. Breathless, I was told, appeared to have inspired An Angry Young Man (1970), the FTII diploma film that became Shatrughan Sinha’s stepping stone to Mere Apne and other villainous roles.
As for Delon, beyond his chiselled features, I have zero recollection. Today, I stumble across youngsters from Ghaziabad to Bhatpara behaving as if they grew up discussing existentialism with Alain Delon, Albert Camus, and Franz Kafka. Thanks to social media, fantasy has clearly become more affordable and knows no borders.
Our second foray into English-language cinema was, in fact, a Hollywood film, Goodbye, Columbus (1969). Richard Benjamin, the protagonist, bore an uncanny resemblance to our school senior Satyajit Roy, who, despite the cinematic moniker, had no connection with films. A brilliant student, he went to IIT Kanpur to study chemical engineering in 1978. The heroine, Ali MacGraw, was a revelation and could make any adolescent develop a crush. I was told she was very famous, having starred in a big hit called Love Story (1970). And I began enjoying English films. My enthusiasm, however, was short-lived, as next came A Place for Lovers (1968), of which I could make neither head nor tail.
But time, as it often does, brought clarity. A few films from the Crazy Boys series—those delightful French capers where the hero, Gérard Rinaldi, and tennis icon Jimmy Connors looked like twins separated in childhood—coupled with the cool composure and James Bond-like confidence of Terence Hill and Bud Spencer, ensured that our Sunday mornings became synonymous with queuing at Veena’s two-rupees-and-thirty-five-paise counter. Five Crazy Boys (1971) and Watch Out, We’re Mad (1974), in particular, drew huge crowds and had their runs extended beyond a week.
I suspect my father knew about our cinematic indulgences, but he wasn’t one to make a fuss. Perhaps he was transported back to his own youth, to the day he bunked his Sanskrit paper during the matriculation examinations to catch Dev Anand’s Nili (1950), Bombay’s first attempt at adapting Pygmalion.
But wait. I had mentioned a 32-year-old earlier in the book. Bruce Lee.
He was the catalyst who made millions of children like us cross boundaries and embrace English-language films. And it all began with Enter the Dragon (1973).