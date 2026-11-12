Growing up with foreign films in Bihar

Our second foray into English-language cinema was, in fact, a Hollywood film, Goodbye, Columbus (1969). Richard Benjamin, the protagonist, bore an uncanny resemblance to our school senior Satyajit Roy, who, despite the cinematic moniker, had no connection with films. A brilliant student, he went to IIT Kanpur to study chemical engineering in 1978. The heroine, Ali MacGraw, was a revelation and could make any adolescent develop a crush. I was told she was very famous, having starred in a big hit called Love Story (1970). And I began enjoying English films. My enthusiasm, however, was short-lived, as next came A Place for Lovers (1968), of which I could make neither head nor tail.