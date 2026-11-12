Growing up with foreign films in Bihar

The winter of 1976 marked our debut in exploring Hollywood films on Sunday mornings. There was a caveat: most of the films screened were dubbed imports from across Europe, the majority from France and Italy. But for us, everything, even British films, was Hollywood. And despite our convent education, we struggled to understand English as spoken by Americans, the English, the Irish, the Scots, and, for that matter, almost any nationality except Indians.
The winter of 1976 marked our debut in exploring Hollywood films on Sunday mornings. There was a caveat: most of the films screened were dubbed imports from across Europe, the majority from France and Italy. But for us, everything, even British films, was Hollywood. And despite our convent education, we struggled to understand English as spoken by Americans, the English, the Irish, the Scots, and, for that matter, almost any nationality except Indians.
Our first film was Borsalino (1970), starring Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo. I saw Belmondo again in The Burglars (1971) and Fear Over the City (1975). Later, I learnt that he was quite a legend, having starred in Chabrol’s A Double Tour (1959) and Godard’s Breathless (1960), films adored by the film-society crowd. Breathless, I was told, appeared to have inspired An Angry Young Man (1970), the FTII diploma film that became Shatrughan Sinha’s stepping stone to Mere Apne and other villainous roles.
Our first film was Borsalino (1970), starring Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo. I saw Belmondo again in The Burglars (1971) and Fear Over the City (1975). Later, I learnt that he was quite a legend, having starred in Chabrol’s A Double Tour (1959) and Godard’s Breathless (1960), films adored by the film-society crowd. Breathless, I was told, appeared to have inspired An Angry Young Man (1970), the FTII diploma film that became Shatrughan Sinha’s stepping stone to Mere Apne and other villainous roles.
As for Delon, beyond his chiselled features, I have zero recollection. Today, I stumble across youngsters from Ghaziabad to Bhatpara behaving as if they grew up discussing existentialism with Alain Delon, Albert Camus, and Franz Kafka. Thanks to social media, fantasy has clearly become more affordable and knows no borders.
Our second foray into English-language cinema was, in fact, a Hollywood film, Goodbye, Columbus (1969). Richard Benjamin, the protagonist, bore an uncanny resemblance to our school senior Satyajit Roy, who, despite the cinematic moniker, had no connection with films. A brilliant student, he went to IIT Kanpur to study chemical engineering in 1978. The heroine, Ali MacGraw, was a revelation and could make any adolescent develop a crush. I was told she was very famous, having starred in a big hit called Love Story (1970). And I began enjoying English films. My enthusiasm, however, was short-lived, as next came A Place for Lovers (1968), of which I could make neither head nor tail.
But time, as it often does, brought clarity. A few films from the Crazy Boys series—those delightful French capers where the hero, Gérard Rinaldi, and tennis icon Jimmy Connors looked like twins separated in childhood—coupled with the cool composure and James Bond-like confidence of Terence Hill and Bud Spencer, ensured that our Sunday mornings became synonymous with queuing at Veena’s two-rupees-and-thirty-five-paise counter. Five Crazy Boys (1971) and Watch Out, We’re Mad (1974), in particular, drew huge crowds and had their runs extended beyond a week.
I suspect my father knew about our cinematic indulgences, but he wasn’t one to make a fuss. Perhaps he was transported back to his own youth, to the day he bunked his Sanskrit paper during the matriculation examinations to catch Dev Anand’s Nili (1950), Bombay’s first attempt at adapting Pygmalion.
But wait. I had mentioned a 32-year-old earlier in the book. Bruce Lee.
He was the catalyst who made millions of children like us cross boundaries and embrace English-language films. And it all began with Enter the Dragon (1973).
Like most foreign films, Enter the Dragon was screened at Veena. It was the winter of 1976 and, unusually, the film had entered the regular line-up—three shows a day. Despite its Adults Only certification, everyone was welcome. I’ve heard that the rule was strictly enforced at New Empire in Calcutta, where most Warner Bros. films were screened. In Patna, even my eight-year-old brother was given a quick once-over by the gatekeeper and waved in.
Enter the Dragon was like attending a cinematic fête. At around a hundred minutes, it had to fit into the regulatory three-hour slot, which meant a feast of trailers, including one for The Towering Inferno (1974). Then came the advertisements. A Bombay Dyeing commercial featured Benjamin Gilani being pursued by a gaggle of beautiful women through iconic Bombay locations such as the Asiatic Society and the Gateway of India. A double bill of Tom and Jerry followed—something absurdly delightful in 1976.
The dragon was yet to roar.
To write about Enter the Dragon now feels almost redundant. For us then, it was a cinematic thunderclap. The stark realization that we would never again witness such a force on screen, with Bruce Lee already gone, only amplified its impact. The film became mandatory viewing for every urban boy of our generation. Girls may have been less impressed, but for us it was nothing short of delirium.
To the best of my knowledge, Enter the Dragon, and not Mackenna’s Gold as is often claimed, had the longest run for a foreign film in India: 49 weeks at New Empire, Calcutta. I eagerly awaited the 50th, checking The Statesman every weekend at Rajya Suchana Kendra, and was thoroughly deflated when the golden jubilee did not happen. Films were often stretched to celebrate jubilees, and I felt that Enter the Dragon had been denied a place in Indian film history.
But its actors became legends. John Saxon, hardly known in his native United States, became one of the draws of Krishna Shah’s ambitious Shalimar, the costliest Hindi film till then. Bruce Lee posters became a staple, from salons to bachelor quarters and men’s hostels. The nunchaku, a weapon hitherto unheard of in Patna, entered households. Karate and kung-fu schools mushroomed across the country. Even Satyajit Ray created a karateka, Victor Perumal, for his 1976 novel Bombaiyer Bombete.
Ray, I suppose, found sparks in unexpected corners. Two moments in Sonar Kella, I feel, may have been inspired by Carry On—Follow That Camel (1967). One is the scene in which a legionnaire finds not a single grain of sand inside Phil Shivers’s boots despite his claim of having crossed 200 km of the Sahara. It echoes in Feluda’s meticulous examination of Bhabananda’s footwear, which reveals the tell-tale presence of sand.
The Carry On films were favourites with Indian audiences, and Carry On Doctor (1967) had been a roaring success in Patna. It made me a Sid James fan when I saw it at Veena on my 14th birthday.
Excerpted with permission from Rupa Publications.