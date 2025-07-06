Are films finally getting the depiction of neurodivergence right?

There is a particularly poignant scene where Anjali, an Odissi dancer, reminds her father that he owes her a prize for her exceptional performance. He hands her ₹500, while also giving the same amount to her elder sister, Ananya, who has Down Syndrome. As Anjali’s face falls—this was to be her accomplishment alone—her mother reminds her of an earlier promise that everything would be split equally between the two sisters. Anjali storms off, and you can sense the seething discontent—she craves for her mother’s attention and resents her sister for being the constant recipient of it. The scene also offers you an insight into the life of a mother, (played by Sarika Singh), who is torn between the two sisters day in and day out.