Of pirates, hard drives and cinephilia in India

Three very different cases in the last month or so have led to discussions about piracy on social media. There was the 2023 Japanese film Godzilla Minus One, which played with great success in cinemas in various countries (predictably, it never made it to India). Last month it was released on streaming exclusively in Japan, and was duly downloaded and streamed illegally elsewhere. The second case was on a much smaller scale. Vera Drew, director of the 2022 indie The People’s Joker, which released in US theatres this April, quoted a post on X asking for a print of the film, saying, “I get it, I used to torrent, but this was an indie project made by a group of broke trans people. If you steal this film or torrent it, you are actively hurting the queer community." Responses were divided between those who felt it was only right for an artist to want to want their film seen by paying customers, and those who said it was hypocritical to admit to torrenting but not expect it when it came to your own work.