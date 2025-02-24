‘Cities: Built, Broken’: A magnificent solo of Sudhir Patwardhan's recent work

Sudhir Patwardhan, 76, points at a large 50x76 inch painting occupying the better part of a wall on the third floor of Vadehra Art Gallery in Delhi, where Cities: Built, Broken, a magnificent solo show of his recent work is on. “This one is called War Zone Studio," he says. “It’s based on my own studio." It’s difficult to convey the topsy-turvy impact of this masterpiece in words. At a glance, the interiors of the studio seem to crumple like paper. Two figures, alluding to the artist, lie on a sofa and sit in a corner respectively. There is also a third, busy at work, hovering at the bottom of the painting, depicted from an upside-down perspective, as if reflected on a mirror. In the middle of the room is a gaping hole, a menacing vortex into which the ambient chaos of paper, paint, books and furniture may disappear any moment. Painted last year, this is a portrait of the artist as an anxious soul, pondering the futility of his work, as well as the purpose of art, in a world that is falling to pieces.