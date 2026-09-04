How climate change is reshaping Assam’s craft and textile landscape

Master weaver Jamini Payeng from the Mising community is known for conserving traditional weaving techniques—she is currently devising ways to revive designs that were prevalent nearly 500 years ago and is also educating young college students on natural dyeing techniques. Having imbibed the skills from her mother and grandmother, Payeng also got trained in social work from the late Sanjay Ghose, a rural development activist. In 2007, the area of Majuli that she called home was swallowed by the river. She had to move to another part of the island. Payeng, who is touching 50, laments the loss of indigenous architecture made with wrapped mud. The naturally cooling technique would have helped with the rising heat. “In the past few years, temperatures have touched 38-42 degrees Celsius, which modern-day concrete structures are not able to withstand,” she says. “Whether it is too hot or too wet, both conditions are adverse for weavers as we have to shut our looms down.”