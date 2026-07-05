It’s nearly a month since members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and their supporters gathered at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 6 June to stage a public protest. Despite extreme summer days and virulent opposition from a section of society, the youth-led movement has remained steadfast in its demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose failure to ensure fair conduct of the NEET examinations this year has allegedly led to the death by suicide of around 20 aspirants. Last week, what started as a peaceful protest against corruption in education assumed a belligerent tone as Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national chief, threatened to teach CJP “a lesson” for being part of the “tukde tukde gang”, bent on dividing India. The term was first used in 2016 for students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) when they protested against the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. In subsequent years, it has been turned into a catch-all slur.
From Rohith Vemula to Cockroach Janata Party, the demands for justice that tie India's youth movements
SummaryRe-reading journalist Nikhila Henry's 2018 book, ‘The Ferment’, today is a reminder that dissent, along with caste and gender struggles, continue to define the politics of India’s campuses
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