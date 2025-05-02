‘Colin From Accounts’ is the cleverest romantic comedy out there

Yet—wouldn’t you know it—this turns out to be a flash of love. Love, that sneaky thing, the one that comes up from behind when we least expect it, that robs us of our sleep and upends our lives. Much like a dog does. “Happiness is a warm puppy," Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz once wrote, impossibly but immediately getting one over on The Beatles. At one point in Colin from Accounts, both lovers plan quite seriously to steal a Border Terrier from a little girl. This sounds reprehensible and unforgivable, but—as with a relationship—it would be even worse not to try. Go get ‘em.