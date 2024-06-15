A unique collaborative exhibition to celebrate 10 years of Tarq
SummaryFor its tenth anniversary exhibition, Tarq is presenting a set of collaborative prints created by artist pairs
At Tarq, Mumbai, the gallery space is charged with a different kind of energy, one of kinship and dialogue. On display are seven collaborative prints created by artist pairs— Sameer Kulavoor and Vishwa Shroff, Savia Mahajan and Parag Tandel, Bodushura Mukherjee and Ronny Sen, Pratap Morey and Philippe Calia, Garima Gupta and Nibha Sikander, Soghra Khurasani and Saju Kunhan, and Rithika Merchant and Areez Katki. The works represent both points of commonality and departure between two artistic practices. Titled Overlaps, this show marks the 10th anniversary of the gallery, and highlights the ethos of collaboration and the sense of community that has defined Tarq’s programming over the years.
The portfolio of prints on display represent rigorous artistic work and dialogue, “underpinned by a spirit of fun, experimentation, and learning," states the gallery note. For Hena Kapadia, founder, Tarq, the process of pairing the artists and observing them engage in a series of meaningful dialogue with one another has been most rewarding. “We have had a long engagement with all the artists, who have participated in the show. I am quite familiar with their interests and practices, and this understanding went into the deciding of pairs," she says. While the mediums and vocabularies of each artist might be different, the pairings were based on common strands of thought, motivations and concerns. The creative practitioners agreed to this experimental exercise, and the themes, which emerged in the process, were based on ideas of identity, space, architecture, and ecology.
For the show, Kapadia reached out to Pritam Arts, a 38-year-old screen print studio based in Lower Parel, Mumbai, run by a father-son duo, Prabodh and Prajval Mendon. The studio is known for experimenting with scale, medium, colour, and impressions, and seemed like a perfect fit for the project. To highlight the process behind the exhibition, the gallery space has been divided into two parts. One features the prints created by the artists, and in the second part, the print studio has been recreated to showcase the work done by the artists at Pritam Arts.
