Merchant feels that the kind of references that she and Katki make are somewhat similar, in their reference to esoteric imagery, for instance. “We derive meaning from symbols," she says. Both the artists, who met at Tarq, have been friends for some time now. When the conversation for the show started, Katki was in Italy for the Venice Biennale. “We started talking on the phone about some sort of an energy barrier—that sense of being overwhelmed in a crowd, and creating a psychological and physical barrier around oneself," she says. Katki asked her to start drawing, and then he would respond to it. So, Merchant created the central figure, the vines and the flowers, and Katki engaged with that through his signature gestures. “To me, this meeting of the minds has been the most fascinating aspect of participating in Overlaps," says Merchant.