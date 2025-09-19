These are all excellent signs for a translator still in his late 20s who has just finished his second full-length translation. However, Sharma’s relative lack of experience does come through here and there. In The Folk Singer’s Swan Song, Sharma trusts his readers enough to leave bathua (a kind of winter-growing leafy green plant used to make saag) as is, untranslated. And yet, in the titular novella, arhar and chana (kinds of pulses) are rendered as “black gram" and “pigeon pea", respectively. Mind you, this is a very small complaint because this kind of dissonance is (I have now come to accept) par for the course for not only translated Indian literature, but also Indian English-language fiction. On the first page of a recent, well-received English-language work of Indian queer fiction, Durga Puja is explained in a tortuous fashion (“the annual worship of the mother goddess over five days") while the phrase “kalboishakhi clouds" whizzes past uninterrogated. Minor quibbles aside, Courtesans don’t Read Newspapers is a hugely enjoyable collection, one that represents the best work of one of Hindi literature’s most distinctive contemporary voices.