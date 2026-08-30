Conan O'Brien asks 'What's a Shah Rukh Khan?'

None of this is must-see television, but there really is something about O’Brien’s relentless enthusiasm and his self-deprecating style. He describes himself as “not just a white man but the whitest man in the world,” and his unashamed touristiness is strangely endearing. The world sees India in a very different way from the way we do, and while O’Brien is as bemused by the monkeys and impressed by the Mumbai trains, it was nice to see him in a brewpub instead of playing into some Eat Pray Love cliches. As a man with a handlebar moustache, I must also say that he wore that better than I thought.