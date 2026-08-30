Conan O'Brien asks 'What's a Shah Rukh Khan?'

Comedian Conan O’Brien visited India for his series Conan O’Brien Must Go, and the show kicks off with an unmistakable voiceover from the great filmmaker Herzog, speaking about O’Brien’s irritating need to culturally annex the world while being a “clown with dull tiny eyes, the eyes of a crudely painted doll.” (Is this how every episode of this series starts? I couldn’t tell, because while this is the third season of the show, JioHotstar only gives us this episode from this season — as if Indian audiences are not likely to be curious about O’Brien’s other globetrotting misadventures.