How special stories and design are making reading inclusive

Earlier this year I picked up Menaka Raman’s How to Win an Election (Duckbill). In this book about school elections, the classroom becomes a site for politics, where favouritism and prejudices play out, strategies are planned, heated arguments take place, and exaggerated promises are made. At the heart of this middle-grade novel is the friendship between Sachin and Mini, two students with contrasting personalities. Sachin is rejected from the school elections on the grounds that he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

The 2024 book is one of the few titles in which one of the central characters is on the neurodivergent spectrum. The fact that Sachin is neurodiverse is never in your face. It comes up when his attention wanes during conversations with teachers, or when he seeks the comfort of the fidget popper in his pocket. It’s an interesting way of including neurodiversity in a story, highlighting diversity while also making it seem matter of fact.

For quite some time, I have pondered over ways in which a more inclusive and accessible reading experience can be created for those on the neurodiverse spectrum and those with learning disabilities. And it is in the last two years, perhaps, that I have noticed a small but concerted effort in this direction within the publishing industry.

Also read: How to talk to a child when a parent is sick

This is happening in two ways: One is by including characters that are on the spectrum or with learning difficulties without making them a subject of sympathy, and the second is through the design of books. In the first, the idea is to create realistic depictions and break stereotypes but not in a preachy way. A June 2023 article in The Guardian states that authors are trying to create relatable role models for both children on the spectrum and without. Lauren Gardner, an agent at Bell Lomax Moreton, is quoted as saying, “The publishing industry has really started to change and recognise that we need to be living in a world where any child can walk into a bookshop and see themselves reflected back at them."

A lot of this writing stems from personal experience. Raman’s son—now 16—was diagnosed with ADHD when he was in class VI. Her experiences of hearing other people’s opinions—judgements of relatives, tutors and other adults, and the nonprejudiced and positive approach of kids—filtered into the book. “I did not set out consciously to write a novel in which the protagonist was neurodiverse. It happened organically while writing Sachin’s character. The fact that ADHD is not the crux of the book, it’s just incidental, came from my son, who has a ‘what’s the big deal about it’ attitude," says the Bengaluru-based author.

Both in India and abroad, it is largely the small publishers that have led this shift towards inclusion. Bengaluru-based Bookosmia has a dedicated imprint for inclusion and comic books such as Archana Mohan’s Not that Different on understanding autism. Nidhi Mishra, founder-CEO of the publishing house, says, “For years now, not-for-profits have been doing excellent work in this field, but the majority outside the community have not engaged actively." Inclusion should be about people from all walks of life coming together, and mainstreaming neurodiversity. One of Mohan’s stories, Extra, about three cousins coming together to solve a mystery, includes a character with Down’s Syndrome.

Also read: What artists’ childhoods can tell us

Just like Raman, Mohan did not want to hinge the story on neurodiversity. “It came about in a non-intrusive and natural way," adds Mishra. The imprint also represents authors who are on the spectrum, such as Aditi Sowmyanarayan, a 19-year-old from Bengaluru. The young adult, whose latest book, Thus She Rose, was launched recently at the India Inclusion Summit, is a non-speaking individual on the autism spectrum. She has made a conscious decision not to write about autism. It is only in her bio that you come across the mention of “nonspeaking" and that elicits a lot of questions among children and adults, and starts them on a journey towards understanding Sowmyanarayan better. “She is someone who has autism but her life is not defined by just that. That itself shatters a lot of stereotypes," says Mishra.

In October, HarperCollins India announced a partnership with Barrington Stoke, a children’s book publisher in Edinburgh, one of the few specialists in dyslexia-friendly books for the past 25 years. In his note, Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins, stated that in India, around 10-15% of children were diagnosed as dyslexic—figures from the Dyslexia Association of India. There are different design elements that the publishers are taking care of—for instance, not crowding the layout, using dyslexia-friendly fonts designed by specialists and use of paper that minimises confusing show-through. Those diagnosed with Irlen Syndrome often veer away from reading when words and letters seem to “jump around". The Barrington Stoke books make use of tinted pages that reduce glare and visual stress. For those with short attention spans, the titles include humour, fastmoving openings and cliffhangers to continue to hold the interest. All of these elements are important to accommodate all kinds of reading needs.

When her son was growing up, Raman observed that he would struggle with very heavy text books. “When he gravitated towards the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Dogman series, I assumed it had something to do with his age, when all kids wanted to read these books. But when his diagnosis came through, it became evident why he was struggling with text-heavy chapters, and would lose the strand of what he was reading," she says. That’s when graphic novels, manga and illustrated books helped him in his reading journey. She would buy some Barrington Stoke books at the Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru, and would wonder why more such books were not available readily in India. “Of course, you have audio books now, but why should kids miss out on the joy of holding a physical book," says Raman.

Also read: ‘I am bored’ need not make parents recoil in horror

One needs an inclusive reading experience not just for children but for adults as well. ADHD, for instance, can continue right up to adulthood, often getting diagnosed at a later stage. The same holds true for dyslexia. In September , Bloomsbury announced the production of a selection of their topselling trade titles as dyslexia-friendly books for adults using appropriate fonts, spacing and paper. Some of the titles that are part of this segment include The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, and more.

There is something so beautiful about unwinding with a book and losing oneself in the many worlds created by authors. And it feels unfair that a large section of society is left bereft of this pleasure. With small conscious efforts, one can only hope that the joy of reading reaches everyone.

Raising Parents is a monthly column about art and culture ideas to inspire both children and adults.