How special stories and design are making reading inclusive

When her son was growing up, Raman observed that he would struggle with very heavy text books. “When he gravitated towards the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Dogman series, I assumed it had something to do with his age, when all kids wanted to read these books. But when his diagnosis came through, it became evident why he was struggling with text-heavy chapters, and would lose the strand of what he was reading," she says. That’s when graphic novels, manga and illustrated books helped him in his reading journey. She would buy some Barrington Stoke books at the Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru, and would wonder why more such books were not available readily in India. “Of course, you have audio books now, but why should kids miss out on the joy of holding a physical book," says Raman.