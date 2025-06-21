‘Remembering’: Spotlighting the healing voice in Arpita Singh's art
The artist’s first major solo abroad shows the varied strands of memories that have come together in a prolific practice
The works of Arpita Singh— considered one of the country’s leading contemporary artists—draw you in with their multi-layered narratives. Over the years, her paintings have been included in major collections across the world, and also been part of significant group shows. In 2019, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Delhi, celebrated the 87-year-old artist’s practice through the retrospective, Six Decades of Painting. And now, an ongoing show, Arpita Singh: Remembering at the Serpentine Gallery— her first solo at a major institution abroad—takes six decades of her work to London. The exhibition features a mix of large-scale oil paintings and small watercolours and ink drawings on paper.
Many long-term friends and collaborators like Nilima Sheikh, Geeta Kapur, Gayatri Sinha and Deepak Ananth have contributed their perspectives on her practice through essays. Art historian and curator Kapur, for instance, in the essay titled Iconoclast, offers two theoretical frameworks for aesthetically examining Singh’s works—feminist psychoanalysis and philosophy. “Much of Arpita’s work, world and ideology is history compressed into fables and allegories; what we witness are diverse imaginaries," she writes.
Singh was born in 1937 in Baranagar, Kolkata, just before World War II. The period of her early childhood was marked by famine, riots and the final thrust for independence. The artist believes that our memories transcend our lifetimes, and carry imprints of our ancestors. This retrospective brings alive those traces of memory in repetitive, frenetic bursts of expression, through repetitive motifs and symbols and questions the cycle of exploitation and erasure.
You enter the show with Searching Sita through Torn Papers, Paper Strips and Labels (2015). The large painting encapsulates Singh’s focus on the impact of external sociopolitical events on women. The repetitive ticker that runs through the top of the canvas, Sita. You. I. Us is telling, as are the words “Abducted, Abused, Slandered, Oppressed, Abandoned, Cursed, Lost", which occupy the edge of the painting towards the bottom right. The torn strips of paper, which traverse the painting like futile paths, reveal her anxiety and hopelessness, as she is tormented by her quagmire (of being forsaken).
