‘Remembering’: Spotlighting the healing voice in Arpita Singh's art

How significant is Arpita Singh’s exhibition at the Serpentine?

Arpita Singh’s works trigger emotions in the audience. Her works blend form and style with cartography, imagined and continued characters, and are done with a flourish in colour that is authentically Indian. We consider it a matter of pride to be able to bring Arpita Singh’s solo works to one of the most impactful global art galleries. The fact that it is taking place during the London summer makes it a great opportunity to present her work to people from everywhere, and from across age groups and cultures free of cost. It is amazing that it has taken six decades to bring Arpita Singh’s works to the world stage in a solo institutional exhibition. This has become a valuable opportunity to open doors for more artists from India and South Asia on globally relevant platforms