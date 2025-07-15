Multimedia artist Vibha Galhotra’s recent exhibition, Solastalgia: The Weight in the Air, was an enquiry about the surplus of margins. The large-scale installations spanned multifold mediums and two halls at Nature Morte, Mumbai. These articulated the magnitude of environmental degradation wrought by urban development and geopolitical wars. These are also two major factors behind human displacement—to uproot from one’s home is to forsake a sense of belonging to the place. The phenomenon of Solastalgia, a term coined by Australian environmentalist Glenn Albrecht, encapsulates this tension, in the absence of the warmth of a home, when faced with irreconcilable environmental changes.

Galhotra’s art practice, informed by climate research data and analysis, emerges from an eco-conscious perspective shaped by her immediate surroundings in New Delhi. “Witnessing the tangible impacts of climate change inspired me to link human sustenance with global environmental shifts. In this age of speculation, data is crucial to authenticate what we already intuitively sense in our Age of Reason," says the artist.

In the face of overconsumption of images on environmental waste, the installation, Pieces of Memory, allowed one to pause and ponder upon the weight of the debris in a real time situation. Constructed from concrete rubble, sourced from the Capital, the position the installation inhabited in the exhibition served as both empirical and metaphorical comment on the ecological degradation, particularly in conflict zones and disaster-prone regions. The uneven blocks of concrete, lined in narrow vertical iron frames, was a parody of what constitutes the ideals of the built world. The reimagination of construction essentials in a crude state turned into a psychological burden that humans bear when exposed persistently to environmental trauma.

Then there was I Don’t Know, made with Galhotra’s signature material—patinated trinkets of ghungroo—stitched finely to the flat surface of the canvas. The searing black colour of the work turned into a metaphor for an all-encompassing noise of data and media in the digital age. The solitary figure of a woman, a reminder of popular artist Bansky’s portraiture of a human figure, at the lower bottom of the work seemed to be in the state of observation.

