The recurring motif of the beehive cast in bronze and metal trinkets in Galhotra’s practice is an incisive reassertion of nature over artificial sovereignty. Beehives always make the artist marvel at how these tiny creatures build such delicate yet resilient structures. They speak to her about the quiet beauty of nature and how everything’s connected. “As bees become scarce, so does our food. This imbalance pushes me to keep using beehives in my work", explains Galhotra. Its presence in the installation Vanishing of Flags and Rise of Roots, for instance, accounted for political impermanence through an ecological lens. The narrow iron vertical table had the domes of various Parliaments of different countries—a representation of the political regimes—perched in the middle. The beehives, suspended from the bottom of the series of domes, reinforced the vitality of natural systems. The interdependence of ecological and political ontologies elicits an inexorable proposition for survival in the era of Anthropocene.