Multimedia artist Vibha Galhotra’s recent exhibition, Solastalgia: The Weight in the Air, was an enquiry about the surplus of margins. The large-scale installations spanned multifold mediums and two halls at Nature Morte, Mumbai. These articulated the magnitude of environmental degradation wrought by urban development and geopolitical wars. These are also two major factors behind human displacement—to uproot from one’s home is to forsake a sense of belonging to the place. The phenomenon of Solastalgia, a term coined by Australian environmentalist Glenn Albrecht, encapsulates this tension, in the absence of the warmth of a home, when faced with irreconcilable environmental changes.
Galhotra’s art practice, informed by climate research data and analysis, emerges from an eco-conscious perspective shaped by her immediate surroundings in New Delhi. “Witnessing the tangible impacts of climate change inspired me to link human sustenance with global environmental shifts. In this age of speculation, data is crucial to authenticate what we already intuitively sense in our Age of Reason," says the artist.
In the face of overconsumption of images on environmental waste, the installation, Pieces of Memory, allowed one to pause and ponder upon the weight of the debris in a real time situation. Constructed from concrete rubble, sourced from the Capital, the position the installation inhabited in the exhibition served as both empirical and metaphorical comment on the ecological degradation, particularly in conflict zones and disaster-prone regions. The uneven blocks of concrete, lined in narrow vertical iron frames, was a parody of what constitutes the ideals of the built world. The reimagination of construction essentials in a crude state turned into a psychological burden that humans bear when exposed persistently to environmental trauma.
Then there was I Don’t Know, made with Galhotra’s signature material—patinated trinkets of ghungroo—stitched finely to the flat surface of the canvas. The searing black colour of the work turned into a metaphor for an all-encompassing noise of data and media in the digital age. The solitary figure of a woman, a reminder of popular artist Bansky’s portraiture of a human figure, at the lower bottom of the work seemed to be in the state of observation.
The trinkets rendered in black and gold in Fire in the Sky drew upon mythological and ritual frameworks to reimagine destruction as a precursor to transformation. Placed on the left wall adjacent to Pieces of Memory, the installation fittingly manifested a beacon of hope undeterred by adversaries. The diagonal separation of the canvas from the extreme top right to the bottom left had the lower half in the hues of gold smoulder into the shade of black at the top. The work was a visual articulation of a dialogue between catastrophe and regeneration, foregrounding the potential for renewal amid loss.
Galhotra works closely with research data and information on environment and climate upheaval. Her dexterity to translate empirical material to the aesthetics of a visual was documented in the grey and black ghungroos of Fractured. Through speculative visual language, informed by science fiction and geopolitical landscape, Galhotra in her practice has always critiqued the cycle of alienation and rupture wherein power structures fragment both human communities and ecological systems.
The inclusion of displaced communities' testimonies in Untitled (Solastalgia—The Weight in the Air) lent a poignant depth to the exhibition. Drawn from the book Moving Stories, published by Climate and Migration, the narratives printed alongside found rubble gave a voice to those living the realities of climate variation.
The recurring motif of the beehive cast in bronze and metal trinkets in Galhotra’s practice is an incisive reassertion of nature over artificial sovereignty. Beehives always make the artist marvel at how these tiny creatures build such delicate yet resilient structures. They speak to her about the quiet beauty of nature and how everything’s connected. “As bees become scarce, so does our food. This imbalance pushes me to keep using beehives in my work", explains Galhotra. Its presence in the installation Vanishing of Flags and Rise of Roots, for instance, accounted for political impermanence through an ecological lens. The narrow iron vertical table had the domes of various Parliaments of different countries—a representation of the political regimes—perched in the middle. The beehives, suspended from the bottom of the series of domes, reinforced the vitality of natural systems. The interdependence of ecological and political ontologies elicits an inexorable proposition for survival in the era of Anthropocene.
When Galhotra juxtaposes the absentia of inherent rhythmic acoustics of ghungroo with the hypervisibility of debris, she comments on the cacophony of ecological collapse amidst human gluttony to devour what is feeble. The disparate visual material is instrumental to function as a paradox: silence becomes resistance and debris becomes testimony to sharpen visceral reality of planetary crisis. The expanse of Solastalgia: The Weight in the Air veers into contemplative engagement, where ecological grief, political inertia and the spectral hope of renewal coalesce.
Dilpreet Bhullar is an editor-writer based in New Delhi.