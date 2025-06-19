Artistic encounters: How animals inspire contemporary artists

The human gaze on animals is the theme of Ravi Agarwal’s current Natural History Museum project in which he critiques dioramas. “Natural museums other non-humans, categorizing, classifying and putting them on display," he says. “Within the display, there is a hierarchy. Large animals are spectacular trophies, smaller or less likeable ones are hidden." This stems from the way we perceive animals in the real world: some serve purposes of labour, others are conserved as charismatic species. “In a museum all signs of the origins of animals, their relationships with local ecologies or cultures are erased. They are depicted in typical dioramas like the ‘family’ of lions, which is not how lions live in the wild. We imprint them with human structures," he explains. All of these ideas, notions and prejudices are also reflected in society around us—felines as symbols of prowess, horses for virility, gazelles for a sense of the feminine. ‘Unlikeable’ animals like scorpions, snakes and lizards rarely feature in Westernised art though they abound in forms of indigenous art.