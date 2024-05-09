Artists from the Indian diaspora make a mark at the Venice Biennale

While Soin’s work is informed by broader sociopolitical history and erasures of memory, some other artists are drawing on their personal experiences. Singapore based Priyageetha Dia’s video work, The Sea is a Blue Memory. at the collateral event The Spirits of Maritime Crossing, is informed by her own family’s migration from Tamil Nadu to the Malay peninsula in the early 20th century. It delves into the sea's role as both a canvas and custodian of stories, exploring its influence on history and memory through the persona of a sea spirit. “It redefines how we understand history, not as a static collection of facts but as a living, evolving narrative influenced by the continuous flow of maritime movements," she says.