Looking Beyond the Conflict: What's driving contemporary artists from Sri Lanka?

Similarly, Jasmine Nilani Joseph, born in Jaffna in 1990, has found her language in mark-making. She was a child when her family was displaced from her land. The stories by her parents, siblings and friends, kept that past alive in her mind. As a child, Joseph liked to draw and paint, and decided to follow that path. However, when she arrived at university, she realised that art was not just about replicating the visible but about drawing from her soul. “In 2015, for my final-year presentation, I delved into art history, drawing inspiration from Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings and Leonardo Da Vinci’s anatomy book, which were reflections of the moment," elaborates Joseph. Around the same time, the government announced that those displaced by the civil war could go back to their lands, but only till a certain point that was not occupied by the military. “That’s when I started thinking about fences, which secure us but also keep people out. Since then I have been seeking the meaning of fences and borders in my work through marks. My works also allude to the role of an artist in society—to reflect on the moment," she adds.