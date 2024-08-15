Artist Shahzia Sikander’s unapologetic approach to body politics

The Palazzo provides a breathtaking marquee setting for the show. While many Venetian palazzos have been repurposed as collateral venues for recent Venice Biennale editions, this one is a remarkable example of both survival and restoration. Located near theChiesa diSanta Maria dei Miracoli (Church of Saint Mary of Miracles), off thePonte Delle Herbe (Bridge of the Herbs), its façade faces the canal on two sides. The current palazzo was built in the late 15th century by an influential Venetian trader, Nicolo Soranzo, who made his fortunes as his galleys traded with the east. It later passed into the hands of a Dutch merchant family from Axel, which explains the unconventional double-barrelled name. The space retains its late Venetian Gothic character, with its large open courtyard and the staircase, the decorated wooden ceilings and the ornate fireplaces, with some remnants from an earlier Byzantine period as well.