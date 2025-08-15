What to watch this week: ‘Coolie’, ‘Alien: Earth’ and more

Coolie Lokesh Kanagaraj is arguably the coolest action director working in India today. His first collaboration with Rajinikanth is an action film about a man who takes on a powerful syndicate. It’s a packed cast, with Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. (In theatres)

A still from 'Near Orouet'.

Near Orouet A hidden gem of early 1970s French cinema. Three young Parisian women head to the seaside town of Orouët for a vacation. The introduction of two men, a colleague and a local, complicates their carefree dynamic. Jacques Rozier directed this 1971 film. (MUBI)

A still from 'Alien: Earth'.

Alien: Earth After a spaceship containing alien species crashes on Earth, the Xenomorph threat is brought home. This horror series is set two years before the events of the original Alien. It’s created by Noah Hawley and stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav and Timothy Olyphant. (Disney+ Hotstar)

A still from 'War 2'.

War 2 This sequel to Siddharth Anand’s War brings back Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir, who faces off again NTR Jr, who plays Vikram, a fellow intelligence agent. The latest entry in YRF’s Spyverse is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will hope to do a lot better than his latest action blockbuster, Brahmastra. Also starring Kiara Advani. (In theatres)