What to watch this week: ‘Cover-Up’, ‘Stranger Things’ and more

A portrait of reporter Seymour Hersh, a final trip to the Upside Down, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published26 Dec 2025, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Cover-Up'.

Cover-Up

This documentary by Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) and Mark Obenhaus is about legendary investigative reporter Seymour Hersh. He is the reason the world knows about the attempted cover-up of the Watergate break-in, the massacre of civilians in My Lai and other villages during the Vietnam War, and the torture of Iraqi prisoners by US troops at Abu Ghraib. (Netflix)

A still from 'Flow'.

Flow

In a post-apocalyptic world, with water levels rising and submerging cities, a black cat adapts and survives with an unlikely group of animals. The film has no dialogue, and was animated using Blender.(JioHotstar)]

A still from 'Stranger Things'.

Stranger Things

This fantasy series about a group of kids in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, in 1980s America has been a huge part of Netflix’s rise. Yet, the show, created by siblings Matt and Ross Duffer, has stretched far beyond what was likely planned, with the original cast now too old to pass convincingly for teens. Even diehard fans, of which there are plenty, might be a little relieved that the series is down to its final four episodes, with the finale scheduled for 31 December. (Netflix)

A still from 'The Mastermind'.

The Mastermind

This wry film from Kelly Reichardt belies most expectations you’d have from a heist thriller. The prize is a few insignificant paintings in a sleepy museum, and the bumbling thieves are led by a confident but inexpert carpenter. (MUBI)

