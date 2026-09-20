‘Crash’ is one of cinema's perfect provocations

Crash belongs with Peeping Tom (1960), Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975) and In the Realm of the Senses (1976) as a rare film that fully earns the moral panic it provoked. The backlash started with its Cannes premiere; jury president Francis Ford Coppola apparently hated the film. An early review by critic Alexander Walker called it “beyond the bounds of depravity”, and there were attempts to ban the film in England. Crash is absolutely not for the fainthearted; there are so many points at which it’s justified to tap out. Yet, unlike some other directors with a reputation for trangression, Cronenberg isn’t doing this to test his audience’s appetite for punishment. He’s genuinely curious about his characters, and doesn’t see them as freaks or deviants. His films can be strangely touching, and most of them have a distinct wry humour. In an interview for the Arrow Blu-ray release of Crash, Jeremy Thomas brings up one of cinema’s first great shocks, the eyeball sliced open in Un Chien Andalou (1929). It isn’t hard to imagine Luis Buñuel, amused observer of human extremes, enjoying the films of Cronenberg.