‘Crash’ is one of cinema's perfect provocations

If David Cronenberg didn’t exist, these lines from J.G. Ballard’s Crash would have invented him. This 1973 novel was about a group of people who find sexual satisfaction in car crashes. Ballard called it a “pornographic novel about technology”—what makes it particularly unnerving is the calm, cold manner in which its graphic ideas are delivered. It takes a lot to even read it, let alone consider adapting it. But Cronenberg has always been fascinated by the sexual possibilities of invisible technologies. In the words of producer Jeremy Thomas, “It isn’t a book that was calling out to be made into a movie, but it was calling out to be made into a movie by David.”