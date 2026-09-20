‘Crash’ is one of cinema's perfect provocations

"I dreamed of other accidents that might enlarge this repertory of orifices, relating them to more elements of the automobile’s engineering, to the ever-more complex technologies of the future. What wounds would create the sexual possibilities of the invisible technologies of thermonuclear reaction chambers, white-tiled control rooms, the mysterious scenarios of computer circuitry?”
"I dreamed of other accidents that might enlarge this repertory of orifices, relating them to more elements of the automobile’s engineering, to the ever-more complex technologies of the future. What wounds would create the sexual possibilities of the invisible technologies of thermonuclear reaction chambers, white-tiled control rooms, the mysterious scenarios of computer circuitry?”
If David Cronenberg didn’t exist, these lines from J.G. Ballard’s Crash would have invented him. This 1973 novel was about a group of people who find sexual satisfaction in car crashes. Ballard called it a “pornographic novel about technology”—what makes it particularly unnerving is the calm, cold manner in which its graphic ideas are delivered. It takes a lot to even read it, let alone consider adapting it. But Cronenberg has always been fascinated by the sexual possibilities of invisible technologies. In the words of producer Jeremy Thomas, “It isn’t a book that was calling out to be made into a movie, but it was calling out to be made into a movie by David.”
If David Cronenberg didn’t exist, these lines from J.G. Ballard’s Crash would have invented him. This 1973 novel was about a group of people who find sexual satisfaction in car crashes. Ballard called it a “pornographic novel about technology”—what makes it particularly unnerving is the calm, cold manner in which its graphic ideas are delivered. It takes a lot to even read it, let alone consider adapting it. But Cronenberg has always been fascinated by the sexual possibilities of invisible technologies. In the words of producer Jeremy Thomas, “It isn’t a book that was calling out to be made into a movie, but it was calling out to be made into a movie by David.”
It was also calling out to Thomas. The English producer, who died this week at 77, loved Ballard’s novels. He also loved a challenge. His first productions were Ozploitation western Mad Dog Morgan (1976), horror curiosity The Shout (1978) and the fractured, erotic Bad Timing (1980). He helped Nagisa Ōshima thread an impossible needle with Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983), and made possible Bernardo Bertolucci’s epic The Last Emperor (1987), shot in Beijing’s Forbidden City. He gave a music video director named Jonathan Glazer his start with Sexy Beast (2000). He seemed to gravitate towards boundary pushers: Ōshima, Cronenberg, Jerzy Skolimowski, Nicolas Roeg, Takashi Miike. Some producers have taste, others courage; Thomas had both.
Cronenberg’s Crash (1996) begins with James (James Spader) and Catherine (Deborah Kara Unger), a married couple in the most open of relationships, having unsatisfactory sex with other people, and comparing notes later. Soon after, James loses control of his car while driving. He slams violently into an oncoming car, whose driver is propelled through his windscreen and into James’ passenger seat. As he looks on, dazed, the dead man’s co-passenger in the front seat tries to take off her seatbelt. Her shirt opens in the process, baring her breast.
In the hospital, a recovering James is ignored by the woman from the other car, Helen (Holly Hunter), and is examined, in the hallway, by someone wearing a doctor’s coat, though with an intensity far beyond professional curiosity. James and Helen start an affair, having sex in his battered car. She takes him to an underground happening: a recreation of the fatal crash of James Dean, emceed by the weirdo from the hospital, a crash connoisseur named Vaughan (a feral Elias Koteas). James is inducted into Vaughan’s circle, which includes leather-clad paraplegic Gabrielle (Rosanna Arquette) and Helen, all accident victims who are turned on by auto accidents.
Cronenberg sets his film in something resembling the present, as Ballard had done with his novel. This is key, because it removes the temptation to dismiss the urges and predilections of these characters as “another time”. Most of us can’t imagine crashing into another car in pursuit of sexual fulfilment. But we can know what it’s like to feel blocked, physically and spiritually, stuck in our sterile lives, hoping for a visceral connection. There’s a beautiful passage in the book describing Catherine—who’s drawn into this world—having sex with Vaughan in the backseat as James drives them through a carwash: “The light refracted through the soap solution jetting across the windows covers their bodies with a luminescent glow, like two semi-metallic human beings of the future making love in a chromium bower.” With Peter Suschitzky’s dark, gleaming photography and Howard Shore’s eerie, chiming score, Cronenberg fashions this into the film’s most stunning passage, a fever dream of violent eros.
Before Crash, Thomas and Cronenberg had worked on an adaptation of William Burroughs’ equally controversial Naked Lunch. It’s a memorable film in many ways, but I find Crash to be the more satisfying adaptation of the two, in how closely Ballard’s imagined psychologies vibe with Cronenberg’s eternal theme of bodies breached, marked and transformed by science. Vaughan describes his work as “the reshaping of the human body by modern technology”—which includes everything from tattoos of famous car crashes to the kinkiness of Gabrielle’s prosthetic limb to the far more dangerous accidents the group engineer and undergo in an attempt to achieve that elusive ultimate climax.
Crash belongs with Peeping Tom (1960), Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975) and In the Realm of the Senses (1976) as a rare film that fully earns the moral panic it provoked. The backlash started with its Cannes premiere; jury president Francis Ford Coppola apparently hated the film. An early review by critic Alexander Walker called it “beyond the bounds of depravity”, and there were attempts to ban the film in England. Crash is absolutely not for the fainthearted; there are so many points at which it’s justified to tap out. Yet, unlike some other directors with a reputation for trangression, Cronenberg isn’t doing this to test his audience’s appetite for punishment. He’s genuinely curious about his characters, and doesn’t see them as freaks or deviants. His films can be strangely touching, and most of them have a distinct wry humour. In an interview for the Arrow Blu-ray release of Crash, Jeremy Thomas brings up one of cinema’s first great shocks, the eyeball sliced open in Un Chien Andalou (1929). It isn’t hard to imagine Luis Buñuel, amused observer of human extremes, enjoying the films of Cronenberg.
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