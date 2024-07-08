Lounge Loves: Crazy Cock Whiskey, Peter Cat Recording Co.’s ‘Suddenly’ and more

Suddenly something A single from the Delhi-based rock band Peter Cat Recording Co.’s new album Beta is a beautiful, sensitive, irreverent ode to grief. Suddenly, which dropped last week, is about band frontman Suryakant Sawhney’s father, who died when he was a teenager, and about coping with profound loss. The music video, directed by Sawhney and his partner Surabhi Tandon, was shot in Goa, and its languid, slo-mo visuals of a boat making its way through the backwaters are intercut with a close-up of Sawhney’s mother’s face, registering her reactions to the song when she hears it for the first time. I hadn’t heard much of Peter Cat’s music before, but have heard Suddenly on loop ever since; there is something compelling about its lo-fi beats and unadorned lyrics. The full album releases on 9 August. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Strap it on Although it is a bit of a norm for dive watches to come on stainless steel bracelets, when people actually wear them in the sea, they tend to swap out the bracelet for either a Nato strap or a tropic rubber. In fact, the latter has been a mainstay for divers both recreational and technical since the 1960s, primarily because rubber—and especially FKM rubber—is a supple, hardy and corrosion-resistant material from which to craft a watch strap. And because such straps are vented, tropic straps are especially useful in extremely humid environments. I’ve got four such straps now, from a variety of companies, in a variety of colours. Great to look at, cheap and extremely comfortable. —Bibek Bhattacharya

Also read: Lounge Loves: Wimbledon ASMR, Rainy day ramen bowls and more Peated to Perfection Whiskies and single malts are not my drinks of choice. They are a bit too heavy for muggy Mumbai summers and rains. But earlier this week, I tasted a homegrown, mildly peated single malt that changed my mind. It could easily be my drink of choice on a rain-soaked evening. Crazy Cock Dhua has aromas of bacon and tastes of ripe fruit that whet the appetite for more. It is made by Maharashtra’s Southseas Distilleries and is available in Goa, Maharashtra and Haryana for now. Although a dram like this calls for a bonfire, it will pair well with roasted butta (corn), a mainstay during the rains in the city. With a well-rounded body and long finish, I prefer to have it without ice to absorb every flavour note. —Jahnabee Borah