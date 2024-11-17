Everything that can go wrong in your dream space

If you talk of house-building as a dream, as in “making your dream home", it probably means you have never tried to build one. This is a facetious line I’ve written several times in several ways over the years. It is my quippy way of warning readers that the process of space-making is never what you expect, unless you are actually expecting to be reduced to tears. I’ve been part of several construction projects across the country in the past three decades. I’ve watched, at close quarters, how difficult it is, how unexpected the twists and turns, and the painful costs, both emotionally and financially. Those were projects that were considerably larger but recently, I took on something that I assumed would be easier and was surprised to find that tears (figuratively speaking) are still part of the trajectory.