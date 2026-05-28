‘Chasing like Dhoni’: The hopes and heartbreaks of aspiring cricketers

The writers dig deep to find obscure, often forgotten stories, of brief successes and massive failures, of near misses, of breakthroughs and heartbreaks. Like Priyank Panchal, who has over 8000 first class runs, including a triple century, an average of over 45, and yet was never chosen to play for India. Other unconventional discoveries include Robin Minz, who was the first Adivasi in the IPL; Minnu Mani, a labourer’s daughter from Wayanad made her Women’s T20 International (WT20I) debut in 2023 and Kamran Khan, the son of a woodcutter from Nadwa Sarai in UP, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2009. Munaf Patel from Ikhar village in Bharuch was working in a tile factory for a daily wage of Rs35 when he was discovered at a trial and played for India.