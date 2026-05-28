‘Chasing like Dhoni’: The hopes and heartbreaks of aspiring cricketers

About a month ago, in Jaipur, a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his second century in the Indian Premier League (IPL)—his first this season—off 36 balls. The Rajasthan Royals player is the youngest to achieve many milestones in Indian cricket, including a Ranji Trophy debut (at age 12) and a century in men’s T20 (last season). He now has the second—scored last season off 35 balls—and third fastest IPL hundreds.
If the inevitable comparison to Sachin Tendulkar has followed—for prodigious abilities, early emergence, baby-faced bravado—there is a key distinction between the two, besides the 35-year gap between their first claim to fame. Tendulkar rose from the established cricketing culture of Mumbai while Sooryavanshi is from Tajpur, Bihar, which has an estimated population of over two lakh and no history of cricketing excellence.
Sooryavanshi is not a rarity in Indian cricket now, with its players appearing from different, remote parts of the country as opposed to just two decades ago when most players were from conventional centres like Mumbai and Delhi. What triggered this change primarily is M.S. Dhoni, who learnt his cricket in Ranchi, played a trademark “helicopter” shot, captained the country and inspired several to believe that it’s possible.
Aayush Puthran and Samod, both journalists, chase this narrative in Chasing like Dhoni: Exploring the Underbelly of Indian Cricket, about the spread of cricket in India, the hopes and dreams that it has fuelled and the harsh realities young cricketers face in trying to make it to the pinnacle of the sport, the Indian team. The title may suggest that the book has insights about Dhoni, but it merely uses his name to explore modern day Indian cricket, showing that behind the glamour and glitz of, say, an IPL, there are stories of toil, poverty, rejections, politics, casteism, and luck.
In a country where 129 million people wage daily battles for food, water and shelter, write Puthran and Samod, cricket’s wealth remains abstract, almost insulting in its distance. “Yet this very disparity illuminates the sport’s strangest power: its capacity to suspend, however temporarily, the weight of daily struggles. For many, the joy of the sport makes the load of daily life slightly more bearable.”
“For all its glory, cricket is still just a game. Yet millions are convinced, perhaps willingly deceived, that it can heal them, if not forever then long enough to mask the wounds temporarily. That’s why millions pursue the dream of becoming the next Dhoni.”