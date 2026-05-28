‘Chasing like Dhoni’: The hopes and heartbreaks of aspiring cricketers

If the inevitable comparison to Sachin Tendulkar has followed—for prodigious abilities, early emergence, baby-faced bravado—there is a key distinction between the two, besides the 35-year gap between their first claim to fame. Tendulkar rose from the established cricketing culture of Mumbai while Sooryavanshi is from Tajpur, Bihar, which has an estimated population of over two lakh and no history of cricketing excellence.