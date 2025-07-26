Why the crossover episode is a lost art
In the linear TV era, scheduling crossovers across shows that aired on the same night made sense. But streaming changes that, with audiences watching one show at a time, on their own time
Five sociopaths arrive at an underfunded black school. Which Philadelphia sitcom does that plotline belong to? It’s right up the alley for Abbott Elementary, the school in question, but the sociopaths are ones we know (and occasionally love) from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In a first-of-its-kind crossover, the Sunny gang arrives as court-mandated volunteers at Abbott Elementary, and we get two episodes out of the hijinks: Abbott Elementary, season 4, episode 7, and the 17th season premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The chaos is immediate.