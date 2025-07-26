Why the crossover episode is a lost art

The crossover revitalises both sitcoms. It makes characters we already know stand out even more when placed next to other characters we know. It is chaos and heart, irreverence and sincerity, two sitcoms running headlong into each other without smoothing the edges. In doing so, Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia bring the crossover back from the dead—not as nostalgia, but as reinvention. A TV tradition, long thought obsolete, made vivid once more by the very absurdity of its return.