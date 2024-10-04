‘CTRL’ review: Ananya Panday drives paranoid thriller

Well into CTRL, we know the film's protagonist only as Nella. While it’s certainly an Ananya Panday character name (past ones have been Tia, Tanya, Ahana and Bella), I did wonder if it was given by her Delhi Punjabi parents. But then we hear her father’s voice from offscreen calling: “Nalini". And a little piece clicked into place: an assumed name, a username, a handle, in a film about unstable online identities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nella (Panday) and Joe (Vihaan Samrat) are a disgustingly lovey couple in Mumbai. They’re also hugely popular influencers, tossing every moment of their manicured lives online. For their fifth anniversary, Nella decides to surprise Joe at the restaurant she’s tracked his phone to—another personal milestone turned into viral content. And they do go viral, just not in the way she would’ve hoped. Joe is with a strange girl, Nella causes a massive scene, which is gleefully posted and shared and memed.

Nella breaks it off with Joe, shreds his clothes, destroys his laptop, but it doesn't feel like sufficient revenge. A stray email gets her attention: how would she like to take control today? With the help of an app, she can refashion her digital history, removing the parts she no longer wants. Soon, Nella is chatting with Allen, an annoyingly perky AI avatar that looks and speaks rather like Ranveer Singh (it's actually voiced by Aparshakti Khurana).

Nella gives Allen permission to begin erasing Joe from her photos and videos (“Mitaa rahi bade shauk se," Mary Ann Alexander sings as his image fades). But, as most of us tend to do, she starts to give the app more access to her digital life. It organises her social media, sets up meetings, acts as secretary and strategist. Her popularity is restored—but we can see what Nella can’t: Allen working while she’s away from her screen, reading her messages, responding to her mails, just as she told him he could do. The first half hour plays like a high-pitched satire, a digital Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But the mood starts to curdle when Allen does a search, unbidden, on Nella’s laptop for something called ‘Project Unicorn’.

The film mirrors the perpetually online nature of the characters by having all the action play out via screens, mobile and laptop, security camera and television (there’s precedent for this in the American film Searching, and in Dibakar Banerjee’s corrosive Love Sex Aur Dhokha). There’s also a real feel for how we work and live on our computers. Some of the best sequences are Nella working on her laptop, fleet montages of tabs opened and closed, text selected, copied and pasted, passwords rejected, the nervous energy of tapping fingers, Sneha Khanwalkar’s cold electronic thrums on the soundtrack.

It's clear early on that CTRL is going to be a film about creeping, insidious AI. I was surprised, though, when it turned into a genuine paranoid thriller. Allen isn't a rogue AI, like HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey; there are deeper conspiracies at work. This is a film for an age of dwindling Internet freedom, where activists have their devices hacked and scammers use cutting-edge technology to ensnare an increasingly digital India.

CTRL could also be seen as an allegory for the anxieties celebrities feel in handing their lives over for others to manage. Motwane might do his own socials, but it’s unlikely Panday is allowed to. Does the thought of some intern saying something controversial on their behalf keep them up at night? It’s not an unreasonable fear; just take your own anxiety about saying something stupid online and multiply it by a few thousand.

Ananya Panday is turning into a very watchable actor. Her economy of expression is like that of Alia Bhatt, though she doesn't yet have Bhatt's versatility. This is a deceptively tricky role—how do you keep the viewer hooked when you're mostly staring at a screen in confusion? The temptation to overplay must be immense, but Panday avoids it. There's a scene where she snipes at Allen while fondly thinking back to her first meeting with Joe—it's wonderful to see her go from exasperated to wistful and back.

There's a point at which the film drops the action-via-screens conceit. It announces another change of tone for the film. The last section is quiet and bleak, as if the film itself is taking the time to reflect on what it's shown and implied. Freed from static observation, Pratik Shah's camera glides around; one beautiful zoom out is scored with Bach's Cello Suite No. 1, a piece that's become filmic shorthand for 'strained emotional state'. It's an intriguingly downbeat ending, a gamble that's perfectly executed. Motwane's film is engaging throughout, but in those final 10 minutes he's in complete control.