“Whether it is Mumbai or Miami, you can see similarities in the Art Deco styles that came up in the two cities. Take the frozen fountain by French sculptor Renee Lalique, which made an appear ance in the architecture of both urban spaces. The show allows us to both look deeper inwards and across," says Smiti Kanodia, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, who co-founded Art Deco Alive with Salma Merchant Rahmathulla and Gayatri Hingorani Dewan from Miami. Interesting regional deviations from the global design vocabulary are also on showcase at the museum such as fonts on building fronts in northern Mumbai changing to Gujarati, Devanagari and Urdu in the 1930s-40s. “Statues of god dess Laxmi, motifs of the sun and the lotus started coming to Art Deco build ings," she adds.