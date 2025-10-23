The Garden City Auditorium, Bengaluru, resounded with the beat of the dakke, a leather percussion instrument of the Gonda tribe. A group of performers brought alive the beauty of forest life within this urban space. Titled dakke kunitha, the showcase was part of the recently-held GlobalKulture Music Festival. Efforts such as these are creating awareness about the performing arts traditions of tribes of Karnataka such as the Kudiyas, Jenu Kuruba and Gondas. Yet behind that rhythm lies a fragile tradition that struggles to survive due to waning interest among the younger generation of these indigenous communities and inadequate government support. Members of the tribes feel that these performing arts can only be kept alive if they are invited to more such concerts and events.

The Gondas are a forest-dwelling tribe from Bhatkal Taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Dakke kunitha, one of their traditional performances, is typically performed by a group of 15–20 artists during Maha Shivratri for three days continuously, morning till night. Conventionally, the Dakke Kunitha is a men-only performance. 51-year-old artist Nagappa Thimmappa wants to do everything to nurture young talent. “If more people saw our performances, we’d get many more opportunities," he says. They have performed only in Bengaluru so far, but they want to take their art to other parts of India and even abroad.

Just like the Gondas, the Kudiyas of Coorg practice a traditional dance called the urritikottupatu. The performers—mostly women—dance to the beats of the dudi drum, made of goatskin and metal. Urritikottupatu means to rotate the stick and then hit and play the dudi. Their songs are inspired by the forest where they live— by the mountains, forests, and trees, especially the toddy, mango, and jackfruit. The population of Kudiyas is less than 5,000. Traditionally toddy cultivators, they have had to abandon this work due to forest regulations and now work as daily wage labour in coffee plantations. In such a scenario, conserving their traditions becomes a difficult task. State academy award winner Sharada Somayya, who has brought to the fore the musical heritage of the Kudiyas, developed interest in the traditional music while accompanying her father, musician K.K. Jaya, to performances. “We are invited to perform at Kannada cultural events and Kodava Samaj functions, earning about ₹15,000 per performance. It’s not much, which is why men don’t join," she notes.

