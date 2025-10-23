Just like the Gondas, the Kudiyas of Coorg practice a traditional dance called the urritikottupatu. The performers—mostly women—dance to the beats of the dudi drum, made of goatskin and metal. Urritikottupatu means to rotate the stick and then hit and play the dudi. Their songs are inspired by the forest where they live— by the mountains, forests, and trees, especially the toddy, mango, and jackfruit. The population of Kudiyas is less than 5,000. Traditionally toddy cultivators, they have had to abandon this work due to forest regulations and now work as daily wage labour in coffee plantations. In such a scenario, conserving their traditions becomes a difficult task. State academy award winner Sharada Somayya, who has brought to the fore the musical heritage of the Kudiyas, developed interest in the traditional music while accompanying her father, musician K.K. Jaya, to performances. “We are invited to perform at Kannada cultural events and Kodava Samaj functions, earning about ₹15,000 per performance. It’s not much, which is why men don’t join," she notes.